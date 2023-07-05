Kudos to the Falmouth mother for keeping her Pride flags on her property and supporting her son (“Falmouth mother says she’s not taking down her Pride flags despite complaint,” June 24). She is brave and I respect her stance.
I see many other issues that the man who called her could focus on instead of those flags. First, he got her phone number without permission and didn’t identify himself. I’m thinking this is a bully tactic. Maybe he could focus on these issues instead: the mass murders, especially of our innocent children and school employees; the ongoing sexual abuse of our children by church leadership, with no repercussions; hunger; the homeless.
This is a short list that I have observed in my 62 years. I was born and bred in Maine. I couldn’t live in a homeowners association. Too many superficial rules meant to keep up appearances. I’m a meat and potatoes kind of gal. See the above issues. I would put a Pride flag on my mailbox if I didn’t have to worry about some Second Amendment gun-wielding fanatic taking his anger out on me for no reason!
I support this mother’s courage. I hope the HOA can see the bigger picture.
Tammy Lane
Durham
