The Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent nine men to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs against Sterling Sharp in beating the Portland Sea Dogs 7-1 in an Eastern League game Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Sharp (2-1) lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and 11 hits.

Wyatt Young was 3 for 5 and scored twice and Rowdey Jordan was 2 for 4 and scored twice as well.

Agustin Ruiz and Jose Mena each had two RBI for Binghamtom.

Portland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, had just four hits. A single by Nathan Hickey and doubles by Corey Rosier, Niko Kavadas and Tyler McDonough.

Binghamton starter Dominic Hamel (4-4) struck out 11 in six innings.

NECBL: Parker Rowand hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Ocean State Waves beat the Sanford Mainers 5-1 at Goodall Park in Sanford.

Nicholas Roselli and Jeremiah Jenkins had Sanford’s hits.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart scored 43 points and the New York Liberty recovered from blowing a 20-point lead to beat the visiting Phoenix Mercury, 99-95.

Stewart helped the Liberty build a 73-53 lead with 4 minutes left in the third quarter before Phoenix rallied to tie it at 92 all and then Michaela Onyenwere scored to give the Mercury their first lead since the opening minutes.

Jonquel Jones answered with a layup and then Courtney Vandersloot stole a pass and fed Stewart for a layup with 1:19 left to give New York the 94-92 advantage.

Both teams turned it over on their next possessions before Onyenwere, who was traded by New York in the offseason, was fouled with 33.4 seconds left. She hit the second of two free throws to get the Mercury back within one.

New York worked the shot clock down and Stewart drove to the basket and hit a tough shot over two defenders to make it 98-95 with 18.4 seconds left.

Stewart scored 16 of New York’s final 18 points.

The Liberty got one last stop and Stewart sealed the win hitting one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds left.

Brittney Griner received a loud ovation from the crowd when she was introduced pregame. She had 21 points.

• Napheesa Collier had 32 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the visiting Indiana Fever 90-83 for their fourth straight victory.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November.

Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors.

Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require the 20-year-old to register as a sex offender.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: The first mountain stage of the Tour de France produced a new race leader and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

On his Tour de France debut, former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 100.9-mile fifth stage that also included a daunting 9.4-mile grind up Col de Soudet.

Vingegaard made the most of the brutal climb of Marie-Blanque, the third and last ascent of the day, to launch a sharp attack that was left unanswered by Pogacar.

Vingegaard moved into second place in the general classification, 47 seconds behind Hindley. Pogacar was sixth overall, 1 minute, 40 seconds back. Previous leader Adam Yates, a teammate of Pogacar, dropped to fifth.

Hindley was part of an early breakaway and became the first Australian leader of the race since Rohan Dennis in 2015.

SOCCER

GOLD CUP: San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout rounds as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring.

The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.

The U.S. plays Canada at 8 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati.

BOXING

OBIT: Antwun Echols, a boxer who twice lost to Bernard Hopkins in title fights, has died in Iowa. He was 51.

Echols, known as “Kid Dynamite” because of his powerful punch, died Sunday in Davenport of complications from diabetes, according to his daughter, Antwunette Echols.

Echols was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1971, and later moved to Iowa, where he got his boxing training.

