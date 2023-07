Art shows

July 15

Bridgton Art in the Park: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shorey Park, Highland Road and Main Street, Bridgton. Rain date July 16. gallery302.com

Books/Authors

July 12

Alexandra Thompson author talk: “A Family for Louie,” 10 a.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. north-gorham.lib.me.us

July 12 & 19

Summer Book Discussion Project: “Lungfish” by Meghan Gilliss. Part 1, 2 p.m. July 12 at Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail, Naples; Part 2, 2 p.m. July 19 at Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

July 16

Robert Spencer author talk: The Lizzie Millet Series, noon, Casco Public Library, 5 Leach Hill Road, Casco. cascopubliclibrary.org

Comedy

July 15

Paula Poundstone: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $70. stonemountainartscenter.com

Crafts

July 13

Gorham Art in the Park: 10 a.m., Baxter Public Library, 71 South St., Gorham. Materials supplied. baxterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

July 7

Works of Dee Burdick: 5-7 p.m. reception, on display 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 19. Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. gallery302.com

Film

July 6

“Dune” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“He Named Me Malala” (2015): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 8

“Scoob!” (2020): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Stealing Home” (1988): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

July 10

“Jaws” (1975): Rated PG-13, 3 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 11

“Time Bandits” (1981): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

July 12

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Singin’ in the Rain” (1952): Rated G, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 13

“On Golden Pond” (1981): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Fablemans” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

July 15

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (2023): Rated PG, 10:30 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

July 6

Strangely Possibles: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

July 7

Rose Alley, Travis Humphrey: 5 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Eric Marks and Solid Ground: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 8

Bonny Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Heather Pierson Trio: 7:30 p.m., Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Caroline Gray: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 9

Chase Jobe: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Music Without Borders piano festival: 3 p.m., Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. Free. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Katherine Rhoda: 3 p.m., Old Red Church, 55 Oak Hill Road, Standish. bit.ly/3XtsOmV

July 11

David Good: 6 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. westbrookcommunitycenter.org

Falmouth Flukes: 6 p.m., Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St., Gorham. gorhamme.myrec.com

July 12

Drake Milligan: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Los Lawnchairos: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Tribute to Garth Brooks: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 13

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Slane, U2 tribute: 7 p.m., Vallee Square, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com

July 13-Aug. 31

Thursday Deck Parties: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

July 14

Vacationland Ceili Band: 6 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Public Water Supply: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 15

The Stiles Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Justin Federico: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

July 15 & 29

Southern Maine Music Academy final concert: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Theater

July 7

“Rocking Horse Winner”: 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $35; free for ages 25 and under and students. westbrookpac.org

July 13-30

“Matilda the Musical”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25; $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

July 14

Magic with Alola the Magicianne: 10 a.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. Ages 4-plus. windham.lib.me.us

