The 3rd annual ChamberFest will take place once again in Mechanics Park in Biddeford on Thursday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Over the last couple of years, this has become a signature event for the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce. It is free and open to the public.

ChamberFest is an opportunity for local Chamber members to showcase what they do with booths, exhibits and/or tables featuring their products and services in an outdoor park setting adjacent to the Saco River. It’s an opportunity for members and residents to network with each other and learn more about the diverse business and non-profit ecosystem we have here in the region.

This event will also feature live music from Ariana Cote in the park’s bandstand, food and drinks from Dizzy Birds Rotisserie restaurant, lawn games, and other surprises.

“There are so many interesting and exciting businesses and nonprofit organizations in our community, and ChamberFest is a fun and convenient way for folks to meet scores of business owners and leaders making such a positive difference locally,” said Jim LaBelle, executive director of the Biddeford & Saco Chamber. “It’s ultimately a celebration of all of the economic and commercial momentum and success we’ve been having lately in Biddeford and Saco.”

Many of the exhibitors will be performing live demonstrations of their work, such as members in the arts, pottery, fitness, acupuncture and massage business sectors.

Reach out to the Biddeford & Saco Chamber of Commerce with any questions or for more information about this event.

