The doom and gloom we’ve been experiencing for the last several weeks has been replaced by heat – and lots of it. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s Thursday with heat indices up to 96 degrees a few miles from the coastline.

The National Weather Service has issued the first heat advisories of the season for a large chunk of Maine. Hot temps combined with humidity will cause heat index to approach 100 degrees from the early afternoon to evening.

A weak ridge of high pressure will continue to pump muggy air into New England from the southwest, with only be a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms to cool you off this afternoon.

A sneak peek at the weekend shows temps coming down from the upper 80s and 90s.

The brief cooldown will be courtesy of a cold front that will bring clouds and showers to the region.

Don’t get your hopes up for a big relief from the humidity, though, as the cold front will run into a high-latitude blocking pattern.

Nevertheless, we will see less heat to end the weekend and start next week as rain returns to the forecast. Something we’ve become all too familiar with this season.

