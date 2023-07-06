Grad receives Mitchell scholarship

Kieran Wilkins of Gorham High School has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Mitchell Institute.

Wilkins, one of 166 high school recipients statewide, will receive four, $2,500 scholarship installments.

The Mitchell Institute is a Maine-based nonprofit scholarship and research organization founded by former Sen. George J. Mitchell to improve college outcomes for students from every community in Maine.

‘Famous Grassholes’ in concert

The free Gorham summer concert series continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, with the World Famous Grassholes entertaining at the gazebo on the lawn at the municipal center, 75 South St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 3, 1973, that an old-fashioned July Fourth picnic was to be held at Martha Robie Park off Morrill Avenue.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on June 29 that the U.S. public debt was $32,317,771,369,915.85.

