Isaiah Harris of Lewiston safely made it through the first round of the 800 meters Thursday at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, finishing second in his heat to advance to Friday’s semifinals.
Harris, trying to qualify for the outdoor world championships for the first time since 2017, posted a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds. The semifinals are at 10:44 p.m. Friday, and the final is at 9:26 p.m. Sunday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.