Isaiah Harris of Lewiston safely made it through the first round of the 800 meters Thursday at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, finishing second in his heat to advance to Friday’s semifinals.

Harris, trying to qualify for the outdoor world championships for the first time since 2017, posted a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds. The semifinals are at 10:44 p.m. Friday, and the final is at 9:26 p.m. Sunday.

