The Old Orchard Beach Recreation Department will once again be presenting its annual Concerts In The Ballpark series every Thursday evening starting July 6 at the Historic Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach. The only endorsed Aerosmith tribute band, Draw The Line, will perform.

Volunteer opportunities are available by calling Stephanie at 207-590-9223.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are available at the main gate for $10. Proceeds benefit the OOB Recreation Department and its programs. The Ballpark is located behind both the Police and Fire stations off of Emerson Cummings Blvd.

FMI visit www.oobrec.com or call 207-934-0860

