Portland and South Portland’s One Climate Future program will host a Coffee and Climate discussion Friday, July 14, at Tandem Coffee Roasters at 122 Anderson St. in Portland.

The event, from 8 to 9 a.m., will feature speakers from the Natural Resources Council of Maine and representatives of Go-Go Refill and Saltwater Classrooms, who will discuss how plastics and how communities can move forward without relying on the non-environmentally-friendly material.

For more information, visit oneclimatefuture.org.

