SACO — Rotarian Bill Kany led the committee for the 2023 Annual Rotary Awards. The Club has made the effort to say thank you to people or organizations that make a difference in our communities since 1988 in giving out accolades for Private, Public and Humanitarian Awards and Vocational Service Awards. “Most people we have honored over the years have not done what they have done for the recognition,” said Kany. “But to a person I am sure it made them feel validated for all of their hard work.”

Private Sector Award

The Private Sector Award is awarded to a person whose good works has been performed independently of their employment, usually in the private sector. Recent past winners of this award include: 2017 The Esther Residence; 2018 Laurie Bruce; 2019 Tammy Ackerman; 2021 Anne Marie Rousselle; and in 2022 Eric Purvis.

Whether on the stage, backstage, fixing things or promoting the theatre, he is constantly working to make the local theater live persists, according to a club statement. For his ability to harness his passion to continue to make Biddeford City Theatre a smash hit this year’s Private Sector Award was presented to a member of their club, Mark Nahorney.

Public Sector Award

The Public Sector Award is awarded to a person who, in the course of their employment or funding, serves the public with government and/or public monies. Recipients are usually employed by a government agency, hold a political office, or have their good works publicly funded. Recent Past Winners include: 2017 Bill Paterson; 2018 Robert F. MacKenzie; 2019 Martha Jacques; 2021 Amelia Meier; 2022 Jean Saunders.

Advertisement

For her commitment to breaking down barriers and serving the people of Biddeford, Saco and the entire State of Maine, this year’s Public Sector Award winner is Bonnie Pothier.

Humanitarian Award

The Humanitarian Award is awarded to a person or organization, private or public, who or which has done exceptional work to further the good of humanity in the community. Past Winners include: 2017 Jim McAllister; 2018 Reverend Shirley Bowen; 2019 Elaine Fournier; 2021 Conrad Welzel; 2022 Delilah Poupore.

There are no broad based programs to help struggling families afford diapers. At the average cost of $80 to $100 per month per child, diapers are expensive. A small group in Saco could have seen the need and sympathized, but instead they recognized the need and gathered together to make Saco’s diaper bank in the First Parish Congregational Church a reality. A reality that distributed 85,000 diapers to families in 2022.

For seeing a problem and acting in such a big way this year’s Biddeford Saco Rotary Club Humanitarian Award goes to the Saco Diaper Bank. Pam Mohlin accepted the award.

Vocational Service Award

Advertisement

The Vocational Service Award is awarded to an individual, private or public, who has done exceptional work to promote vocational education and vocational programs. Past Winners are: 2017 Biddeford City Council; 2018 Kristy Kendrick; 2019 Jeremy Ray; 2021 Paulette Bonneau; 2022 Tracey Collins.

This year’s recipient of our vocational award recognized that you cannot train the next generation of machinists on equipment used by workers two generations before. As a leader in the Maine legislature this individual shepherded through legislation which provided badly needed funding for career and technical education in Maine.

This year’s Biddeford Saco Rotary Club Vocational Service Award was presented to former Speaker of the House, Ryan Fecteau.

Goodwin Outstanding Service Award

In 2007, the Club decided to honor all of the dedication and contributions of Carl and Earl Goodwin by creating an award in their honor. Based on the significance of the award the names of all Past Winners are: 2007 Carl and Earl Goodwin; 2008 Richard Buffum; 2009 David Lowe; 2010 Robert Begin; 2011 Roland M. Eon; 2012 Roland P. Gagne; 2013 Helene Plourde; 2014 Julie Villemaire; 2015 Jim McAllister; 2016 Paul H. Deschambault; 2017 Karen Chasse; 2018 Jim Godbout; 2019 PDG Ronald Drouin; 2021 Joe Moreshead; 2022 Conrad Welzel.

“I can only think of one past president who came even close to the time, energy, thoughtful leadership and fun that Brenda Pollock infused into our club,” Kany said. He went on to highlight the time she spent writing the Tack, leading our meetings, ensuring we were having fun, creating Goodwin Service Days and pulling off the Open World program that was second to none. “It is frequently easy to forget we are Rotary International, but after the visit from the Ukrainians none of us will ever forget what RI stands for,” Kany said. This year’s Goodwin Outstanding Service Award was awarded to Brenda Pollock.

Advertisement

Paul Harris Recipients

It is said that on Feb. 23, 1905, three men got together for fellowship and that was the first Rotary meeting ever. Of course, one of those three men was Paul Harris who went on to create what became Rotary International. Unfortunately, Harris passed away in1947.

The first Paul Harris recipient is someone who is kind of a shrinking violet though she really started to blossom as a Rotarian this year supporting President Brenda Polllock with her Goodwin Service Day events. However, it is perhaps the causes she takes on outside the Club that distinguish her as someone who cares about her community and the people around her. Whether it is raising money for the Esther House or serving on their board or being a part of the 100 Women Who Care in Southern Maine she clearly has a big heart which she is willing to share repeatedly showing up to help out wherever needed. This year’s first Paul Harris Award to Cynthia Giroux.

The second Paul Harris Award was presented to Jim Labelle. This individual quietly does a great deal for our club while also injecting vitality and credibility back into our communities through his leadership of the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce, according to the statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: