OLD ORCHARD BEACH — One of the largest indoor yard sales ever held in the area, will take place at the historic Tabernacle at 104 Union Ave. in Old Orchard Beach, on Saturday, July 15.

Because of COVID, the sale wasn’t able to be held for a couple of years, but this year it is back “larger than ever” with scads of furniture, homemade baked goods, brand new stuff and a host of other treasures to sell, according to The Salvation Army.

The sale, with lots of free parking and a new handicapped accessible ramp, will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to1 p.m., with all of the proceeds going to support the Army’s Worldwide Services. The Salvation Army serves people in more than 130 countries, including the Ukraine, where funds from a recent sale went to support the work in that country.

