SACO — Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission (SMPDC) was awarded $3 million dollars in supplemental RLF funding to cleanup Brownfields in southern Maine. It is one of nine agencies nationally to receive the maximum amount of funding. The award from the Environmental Protection Agency is part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America Agenda to expedite the assessment and clean up of polluted sites across the country.

According to Raegan Young, SMPDC Special Projects and Communications manager, the funding will go towards SMPDC’s Revolving Loan Fund and grants program, which has received a total of nearly $13 million dollars from the EPA over the last 16 years, resulting in 21 Brownfields clean-up projects that are either completed or in progress.

Young said the potential projects highlighted for use of this new funding include the former site of Prime Tanning in Berwick, International Woolen Mill in Sanford and other commercial and housing developments in Biddeford and Kittery. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will extend the capacity of the program to provide support for more cleanups in the areas most needed in 39 towns within York County, southern Oxford County, and Cumberland County,” Young says.

EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash says, “This funding will revitalize communities across New England, and jump start economic redevelopment and job creation in many of New England’s hardest hit and underserved communities.

