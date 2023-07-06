City Theater in Biddeford presents “Sweet Charity,” the high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation July 21 through Aug. 6. The musical comedy premiered on Broadway in 1966, where it was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse. It was nominated for 9 Tony Awards and won for Fosse’s choreography.

With a tuneful, groovy mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, “Sweet Charity” captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for one sweet and irrepressible optimist, Charity Hope Valentine, according to a statement for City Theater. The story follows Charity, the sassy, diehard romantic dancehall hostess whose naivety and overeager embrace of every man she meets keeps getting her in hot water. Despite her bad luck with men and her frustrations with her job, she remains sweet and hopeful, as she encounters one awkward and amusing experience after another.

Colleen Katana appears in the title role of Charity Hope Valentine, a down-on-her-luck, but always hopeful, dance-hall hostess. Charity’s best friends, sultry and sassy dancers at the Fandango Ballroom, Nicki and Helene are played by Chelsea Miller and Kristen Gilhooley. Matt Scala takes on the role of Oscar Lindquist, a square and claustrophobic accountant. City Theater favorites Brian McAloon and Joanna Clarke will appear as Vittorio Vidal a handsome Italian movie star and Ursula March his gorgeous, hotheaded girlfriend. Daddy Brubeck, the groovy hip leader of the revival church will be played by Derek Kingsley and newcomer Tim Allen is the grizzled and annoyed owner of the Fandango Ballroom.

There are a bounty of much-loved songs: “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This,” “I’m a Brass Band,” and “Baby Dream Your Dream,” as well as some exhilarating dance numbers.

The 2022 –2023 City Theater Season which includes “Sweet Charity” is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of our season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, and Stoner & Co, and our show sponsors: The Lincoln, Pratt Abbott, Batson Brewing.

“Sweet Charity” playing July 21 through Aug. 6 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, July 23. Tickets are $25 and $30 (all fees included) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buy_tickets or 207-282-0849.

