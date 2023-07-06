Event to honor
vets at Rock Row
Rock Row is hosting a veterans appreciation event from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, with food trucks, live music by Roadhouse, kids activities and a 100-drone light show.
More than $43,570 so
far for Hayter children
A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death June 19 downtown, had reached $43,570 by Wednesday morning.
Rowe Ford, where Hayter worked, donated $2,000, and the Westbrook Police Association was among more the 447 other donors. The goal is $250,000.
For more information or to donate search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter Fund at gofundme.com.
Outdoor concerts
all over the city
Musical performances coming up are David Good at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Riverbank Park; Slane, a U2 tribute band, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Vallee Square; and Vacationland Ceili Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a suggested donation of $10-$15.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on July 3, 1973, that Albert Dyer of 635 Main St. was given a retirement party at his camp on Pequawket Lake in Limington. He retired after 22 years with the Westbrook Fire Department as a lieutenant and captain.
