Event to honor

vets at Rock Row

Rock Row is hosting a veterans appreciation event from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, with food trucks, live music by Roadhouse, kids activities and a 100-drone light show.

The first 100 veterans will receive a free meal and dessert. Donations will be accepted and donated to the city’s Veterans Relief Fund. For more information, contact Lynda Adams at [email protected]

More than $43,570 so

far for Hayter children

A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death June 19 downtown, had reached $43,570 by Wednesday morning. Rowe Ford, where Hayter worked, donated $2,000, and the Westbrook Police Association was among more the 447 other donors. The goal is $250,000. For more information or to donate search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter Fund at gofundme.com.

Outdoor concerts

all over the city

Musical performances coming up are David Good at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Riverbank Park; Slane, a U2 tribute band, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Vallee Square; and Vacationland Ceili Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a suggested donation of $10-$15.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 3, 1973, that Albert Dyer of 635 Main St. was given a retirement party at his camp on Pequawket Lake in Limington. He retired after 22 years with the Westbrook Fire Department as a lieutenant and captain.

