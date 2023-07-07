AARP Maine announced 14 organizations, throughout the state, including one in Scarborough and one in Saco, will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults aged 50 and older.

“AARP Maine is committed to working with local communities and their leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said Noël Bonam, AARP Maine state director. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Mainers 50 and over.”

Here in Maine, projects funded include: The Scarborough Public Library will establish a network of walking paths to provide a safe place and programs for older adults to exercise and socialize outdoors in a community that lacks a walkable downtown; and Age-Friendly Saco will provide a flexible shuttle service as a transportation option for older residents in the region, helping them to shop for groceries, attend social events and run errands.

Other projects include: Age-Friendly Chelsea; City of Auburn; Age-Friendly Sullivan; Blue Hill Heritage Trust; Cary Medical Center with Age Friendly Caribou; Friends of Congress Square Park; Friends of the Long Island Wellness Council; Millinocket Memorial Library; Three Rivers Land Trust; Town of Berwick with Berwick for a Lifetime; Town of Bowdoinham; Town of Windham Parks and Recreation Departmentl.

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.

This year, the AARP Community Challenge accepted applications across three different grant opportunities, including existing flagship grants in addition to new capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability and community gardens. New demonstration grants will focus on improving transportation systems, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, and housing choice design competitions.

AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.

“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy & engagement officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Maine has awarded 57 grants and $390,021 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

