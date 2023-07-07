On June 14, AMVETS Post 1 observed Flag Day with an American flag retirement ceremony. In attendance were AMVETS 2nd Vice Commander, Lionel Lamntagne, trustee Kevin Morin, and Adjutant Gene Foster. Ladies Auxiliary members attending were Laurie Lavertu, Lynda Mouzas, and Terri Lamontagne. Sons of AMVETS participating included Post Sons of AMVETS Squadron 1 Commander Guy Lamontagne, Jeff Cote, and Dan Nedeau.

AMVETS Post 1 Second Vice Commander read a prayer to open this year’s flag retirement ceremony; “We thank thee for our country and the many ideals for which it stands and for its flag which visibly symbolizes our American aspirations.”

Lionel Lamontagne placed the first flag into the flames as AMVETS Post 1 Adjutant Foster reads the flag retirement order: “To the cleansing and purging flame we commit these American flags; flags no longer serviceable due to their previous long, honorable, and worthy service. As we give up their substance to the enveloping fire, may your Spirit touch and inspire all of us, reminding, renewing, and strengthening our dedication and devotion to this great United States of America.”

AMVETS Post 1 conducts American Flag Retirement ceremonies on or about Flag Day every year (weather permitting). For more information contact or leave a message at Post 1, 282-9461.

