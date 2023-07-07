Jeremy Bourgoin checks his inventory of stuffed animals Friday during the Moxie Festival in Lisbon Falls. Bourgoin, an employee of Smokey's Greater Shows, was tending to a game called Water Race. The festival continues through Sunday with the Moxie Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

