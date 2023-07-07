Farmers market open

The Gray Village Farmers Market opened Sunday and will be open for on all Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 8 on the Village Green at 5 Yarmouth Road.

Support the local community with purchases from Zilli’s Small-batch Bakery, Ten Apple Farm, Oak Fairy Apothecary, the Gray-New Gloucester 4H County Food Pantry Project and more. Local musicians attend weekly, too.

The market is open rain or shine. Visit grayvillagefarmersmarket.com or the market’s Facebook page to learn more and see updates.

Gravestone preservation workshop

A four-day gravestone preservation workshop for beginners, organized by the Maine Old Cemetery Association, is scheduled for July 21-24 at the Gray Village Cemetery.

There is no registration fee, though donations are accepted. Attendees can either participate or stay an observer; however, it is limited to those who have not attended the workshop before.

Joe Ferrannini, a cemetery conservator at Grave Stone Matters in Hoosick Falls, New York, will lead the workshop, starting with an informative meeting Friday morning, followed by lunch and a walk around the cemetery. The next day, the workshop covers casting a new base, working with epoxies and mortars and more.

Taking part in all four days is the goal, but not a requirement.

Donations are encouraged to help cover expenses and support the association.

Visit moca-me.org to sign up and learn more.

Residents who would like to exclude a relative’s gravestone from the workshop can contact the Gray Cemetery Association at [email protected] or 657-4476.

All about moose and deer

Learn about Maine’s moose and white-tailed deer at Maine Wildlife Park July 22. Biologists Nathan Bieber and Lee Kantar from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will give presentations about the animals. Bieber will speak about deer at 10 a.m. and Kantar about moose at 1 p.m. in the amphitheater.

Other information will be posted at the park on the day of the event. No registration is required.

The park is located at 56 Game Farm Road. Visit mainewildlifepark.com to learn more.

GCTV on YouTube

Gray Community Television, broadcasting municipal meetings, public forums and more, is now also available to watch on-demand at youtube.com/@townofgrayme. The last two months of recorded meetings are currently available to watch any time and more will be added.

For questions and more information, contact the GCTV Station Manager at 657-3339, ext. 116.

