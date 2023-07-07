Summer festival

The annual St. Anthony of Padua Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 919 Roosevelt Trail in North Windham. The festival has fun for people of all ages. There will be a special area for kids featuring games, a scavenger hunt and snow cones. For the grown-ups, there will be music, a huge garage sale, a book sale, homemade goodies and plants for sale and more. Breakfast foods will be available, then Italian and grilled food for lunch and a barbecue supper.

Tables for the fair

The deadline for crafters and vendors to sign up for the Windham Lions Club’s annual craft fair is July 15. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. The rental cost for a table is $40, or $70 for two. Contact [email protected] or call 272-9085 to sign up or learn more information. All proceeds from the rental of tables and sale of raffle tickets are used to support the needs of families in the Windham community.

Concert at Dundee Park

Visit Dundee Park on July 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for an evening concert featuring Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection. This five-piece band features award-winning singer and fiddler Erica Brown and plays a blend of original and traditional music with bluegrass, folk and country influences.

Dundee Park is located at 79 Presumpscot Road. Admission is free after 5 p.m. Otherwise, normal park admission fee applies – for Windham residents: $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-11, and an extra dollar each for non-residents. Concessions for the show will be sponsored by Windham Scout Pack 805.

Looking for fall festival volunteers

The Windham Historical Society will be having an old-fashioned fall harvest festival on Oct. 7 on their Village Green. They are looking for volunteers who would like to work on preparation, as well as staffing booths and overseeing games the day of the event.

The family-friendly festival has live music, a craft fair, food booths, games for kids and adults, and tours of the historic buildings on the Green.

Interested volunteers can contact Linda Lunt at 408-4002 or 655-3421, or email the Historical Society at [email protected]

