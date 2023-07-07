Several years ago, I had the opportunity to audit an excellent leadership course taught by Angus King before he was elected to serve in the United States Senate in 2012. The course covered historic figures who had demonstrated great leadership. Joshua Chamberlain, the man who led the Union Army to victory in the Battle of Little Round Top at Gettysburg, took star billing in the course. King has said of Chamberlain, “We all need heroes. The Old General is mine.”

This past Memorial Day, Sen. King participated in “Maine’s Veterans Voices: Answering the Call,” a project in partnership with the Veterans History project at the Library of Congress. King had a conversation with Harry Hafford who has spent his retired life working to honor and recognize Maine veterans. King cited Hafford’s “work ethic, unmatched patriotism and belief in America’s promise to those who served.”

Joshua Chamberlain answered the call to help preserve the Union. Harry Hafford answered the call to honor those who served to preserve our freedom. Today, I would urge Sen. Angus King to answer the call to save American democracy. Let me explain.

Let’s be clear. If Donald Trump is re-elected president in 2024 our democracy is doomed. Consider Trump’s take on the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s promised to pardon those imprisoned for participating in a riot that he instigated in order to overturn an election. He recently promised to pay the legal bills of those who have been charged. He’s featured a choir of insurrectionist prisoners. Trump, of course, will pay no legal bills for other people. Rather, he’s somehow convinced his cult members to pay his own legal expenses. You can’t make this stuff up.

Any sane observer must conclude that Trump would use a second term as president to trash any and all of his political opponents. He would only install people in his administration and the Justice Department who swore total loyalty to him. He would curry favor with the world’s dictators, especially Vladimir Putin. He would further divide an all-too-divided nation. He would pardon not only insurrectionists, but also himself, assuming he is founding guilty of crimes, which is highly likely.

This is not a matter of Republicans versus Democrats or red states versus blue states. It is a matter of choosing democracy over Donald Trump. It is a true test of our national character.

So, what can Sen. King do? As an independent he could spearhead an unprecedented national campaign with one objective: to ensure that Donald Trump does not get re-elected. He should create a team consisting of moderate Republicans and people outside politics — in business, sports, religion, entertainment, whatever — who are respected by the vast majority of Americans. They should drive home the democracy versus Donald Trump theme. They should not endorse or even mention any other candidate from any political party.

Such a campaign, to be sure, would never shake the views of Trump’s most ardent supporters, perhaps 30% of the nation. They’re drunk on Trump’s Kool Aid. They’re too far gone. But perhaps it could convince enough of the nation’s moderate citizens of the irreparable damage wreaked by another Trump presidency.

In fairness, Chris Christie is doing his best to hammer home Trump’s flaws. But we need an all-hands-on-deck attack driven by the vision and might of the D-Day invasion at Normandy. The stakes are that high.

So, what do you think, Sen. King? It is important to honor veterans of the past. Preserving democracy for America’s future is the best way to do so. Are you up to the moment? It not you, who? If not now, when? Are you ready to answer the call?

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

