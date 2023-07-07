PARIS — Several people were reported to be seriously hurt Friday night after vehicles collided on Route 26.

Early reports were that at least one person was trapped inside the wreckage as police, fire and rescue crews responded to the area of 935 Park St. about 5:30 p.m. Park Street is also Route 26.

One patient was reportedly taken by ambulance to Stephens Memorial Hospital while another was awaiting transport by LifeFlight helicopter. Early reports were that the crash may involve multiple fatalities, although that could not immediately be confirmed.

A medical examiner was called to the scene and Maine State Police were assisting with a reconstruction of the crash site, which is customary in potentially fatal wrecks.

The crash occurred between Phillips Road and Nishell Drive, forcing the closure of Route 26 as emergency crews responded and an investigation got underway.

At about 8 p.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported that Route 26 from Stearns Hill Road in Paris to the West Paris town line would remain closed to traffic completely until further notice.

