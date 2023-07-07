BOSTON — There’s been a revolving door at the shortstop position for the Red Sox this season, with a handful of players given the opportunity to claim the position.

On Friday, Yu Chang got his second chance.

The Red Sox first turned to Chang at the end of April after they became dissatisfied with the growing number of throwing errors by Kiké Hernández. Chang provided some stability in the middle of the infield for a brief time, but then he suffered a broken hamate in his left wrist after an awkward swing in Baltimore.

Chang then endured an up-and-down rehab assignment that was twice halted because of discomfort in the hand. Eventually, his recovery took him on a more linear path, earning him another opportunity to become the starter.

“Defensively, he’s really good,” said Red Sox Manager Alex Cora. “He makes all the plays. His arm plays at this level. Good hands, good footwork. He played well (in April). Obviously, it was a small sample size, but he was a plus-3 defender (in Defensive Runs Saved). He was good. He was getting his (offensive) rhythm in Milwaukee (in his next-to-last series before getting hurt), very similar to what he was doing in (the World Baseball Classic).”

Indeed, Chang showed some impressive pop for Taiwan in the WBC, belting two homers and two doubles and knocking in eight runs in the span of four games.

“He’s a strong kid,” noted Cora. “And when he connects, it’s loud contact. We’ll keep helping him refine his approach (at the plate), and hopefully, good things happen.”

The Red Sox would welcome that kind of offensive contribution, of course, but mostly, they’re in search of someone to provide range and strong throws from short – qualities that have been missing at the position much of the year.

“I feel so excited, after two months, coming back to this field,” Chang said through an interpreter. “I feel like I did when I first got called up to the major leagues, so it’s very exciting.”

The plan is for Chang to play Friday and then one other game this weekend against Oakland before the All-Star break. When the second half resumes, the position will be his until Trevor Story is ready to return from his injury.

OUTFIELD LOGJAM: On the strength of his play in the first half of the season, Jarren Duran has made himself pretty much a full-time fixture in the Red Sox lineup. Duran is tied for the team lead in doubles, is first in steals and is second in OPS in a breakout season.

But while Duran has earned the right to be on the field on an almost daily basis, he’s fighting for playing time with Adam Duvall.

Duvall missed two months because of a broken wrist, and since returning from the IL in the second week of June has yet to get going offensively. Still, the Red Sox see him as an important piece of their roster, given his right-handed power.

On Thursday, Cora went with Duvall over Duran in the lineup against Texas.

“We’ve got some good players and we have to move them around,” said Cora. “I know (Duran) is swinging the bat well, but (Triston) Casas is swinging the bat well. We’ve got to get Duvall going, too, which is important.

Duvall is slashing .161/.241/.270 since returning from the IL, but has had better at-bats of late. He was robbed of a double Wednesday night when Texas third baseman Josh Jung made a diving stop of a hard liner. On Thursday, he contributed a single and an RBI.

“I’m here every day, working, trying to be the best version of myself,” explained Duvall. “That (means) driving the ball. I’m not quite there yet, but it’s right there. I can taste it.”

Even as he tries to get his own swing in order, Duvall is enjoying watching Duran and his current hot streak.

“It’s fun to watch,” said Duvall. “It’s fun to watch how hard he hits the ball. Every time we go over our at-bats, and highlights, it seems like every time he hits the ball it’s 106 mph or 108 mph. I think it’s awesome to see him kind of come to fruition and have the year he’s having. I’m excited for him.”

As for Duvall, he says his struggles have been a matter of getting his timing down.

“I feel like it’s coming,” said Duvall. “I’m coming back into the middle of the season, guys are in midseason form and I’ve been off for two months. This game’s always a work in progress, so it’s just show up every day, punch the clock and just prepare yourself for that night and over the long season, you hope that that puts you in the best place to succeed.”

The Red Sox may have additional vested interest in getting Duvall hot at the plate. With the trade deadline a little more than three weeks away, Duvall could be an intriguing piece for the team to move in an attempt to address some pitching needs.

Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million deal last winter. As a good outfielder who has three 30-homer seasons in his career, he could attract interest.

Until then, he’ll have to take advantage of whatever playing time he gets – either to help the Red Sox or enhance his own trade value.

