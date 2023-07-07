The following local residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List: Kaylin E. Brown, of Gorham, was named to first honors; Kelly P. Dodge, of Scarborough, was named to first honors; Easy E. Ocampo, of Scarborough, was named to second honors; and William S. Pulvino, of Scarborough, was named to first honors.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year; Andrew Duncan of Gorham, who is in the applied statistics and data analytics program; Alexander Lemieux of Gorham, who is in the computer science program; Sydney Fox of Gorham, who is in the interior design program; and Jane Greenberg of Scarborough, who is in the physician assistant program.

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year: Lauren Fotter of Gorham; Bradyn Reed of Scarborough; and Colby Tucker of Gorham.

Riley Rourke of Scarborough graduates from Emerson College. She received a BS in Journalism.

Ohio University College of Business student Nathan Eichner of Gorham was named to Ohio University’s Spring 2023 President’s List.

Gorham, resident, Connor Callahan, has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Callahan is majoring in Busines.

Connor Vincent Canatsey of Scarborough received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in applied mathematics and statistics from Clarkson University on May 13.

Anthony Clavette of Scarborough has been named to its President’s Honors List for Spring 2023 at the University of Hartford.

Plymouth State University recognizes students who made the Dean’s List and the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. The following local students made the Dean’s List: Kemal Durdag of Scarborough who is majoring in Adventure Education and Tristram Coffin of Scarborough who is majoring in Marketing. The following local students made the President’s List: Alden Dimick of Gorham who is majoring in Business Administration, Autumn Heil of Gorham who is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies, and Addisen Richter of Scarborough who is majoring in Elementary Ed & Youth Develop.