The school budget passed 849-741 in the school budget validation referendum, according to the unofficial results posted by the Town of Scarborough. The net operation budget is $54.3 million.

The budget is the result of weeks of analysis and discussion by the Scarborough Schools Leadership Council and Board of Education.

According to officials, the expense increase of 5.78 percent over last year’s budget is due to the rate of inflation. The three operating budgets of K-12, Adult Education, and School Nutrition have expenses of $64.6 million, a $3.5 million increase over the previous fiscal year. The expenses are greater mostly due to the cost of staffing agreements as well as hiring further necessary staff.

The budget, in addition to maintaining the current level of service and programs in the district, allow for further resources, according to school officials. The budget will allow the district to serve the needs of students with special needs with individualized programming, retain elementary and secondary school emergency relief grants, and improve language accessibility for new Mainers. The budget will also allow increased literacy support and opportunities to address learning gaps and provide education in SEL to K-8 students.

State funding has increased by just under $1 million, improving the overall net budget that is paid by residents’ property tax to 4.42 percent to $54.3 million.

A capital improvements budget is mostly funded through municipal bonding and is budgeted for $140.5 million. The majority of this, $137.5 million, is budgeted for a proposed new school for grades K-8. Residents will vote one whether to approve a new school in November.

Funding to address equipment and infrastructure, energy improvements, roof restoration, security and access management, flooring replacement, and HVAC repairs and replacements, just under $3 million is being budgeted.

For more information, visit www.scarboroughschools.org/board/budget.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: