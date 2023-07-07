SOCCER

Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.

The team made the move because captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won’t be at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

U.S. MEN: United States forward Ricardo Pepi, 20, signed a five-year contract with PSV Eindhoven, staying in the Dutch league, where he impressed last season.

Pepi scored 12 goals in 2022-23 for Groningen, which was relegated from the Eredivisie. PSV finished second.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The deal preserves the Hawks’ backcourt combination with Trae Young and Murray and keeps Murray under contract through the 2027-28 season.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Northwestern suspended Coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay following an investigation into alleged hazing within the football program.

The school said an investigation led by attorney Maggie Hickey of law firm ArentFox Schiff did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about ongoing hazing. But investigators found there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it and report the conduct.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium claimed yet another mass sprint, winning his third stage in this year’s race as he prevailed in the 105-mile seventh stage into Bordeaux.

Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate, Mathieu van der Poel, and then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.

Defending overall champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey.

