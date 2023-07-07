SCARBOROUGH — Though Town & Country Federal Credit Union is celebrating its 70th anniversary throughout the year, the credit union officially marked the milestone by highlighting its commitment and support to building and supporting the local community and local businesses with contributions totaling nearly $10,000, according to a statement from the institution. The credit union presented a $5,000 check to one of its longtime partners, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, and by purchasing and distributing nearly $5,000 in gift cards to local businesses in Cumberland and York County.

“We were founded to make a difference in the communities we serve and 70 years later we are vibrant and strong because of the support of our members and communities. In keeping with our core commitment and dedication to our communities, celebrating our 70th anniversary by supporting one of our key initiatives in affordable housing through the efforts of Habitat of Greater Portland, and supporting local businesses by purchasing gift cards to giveaway to members aligns with how we started, who we are and our vision for the future,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country FCU.

The $5,000 contribution to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland represents the proceeds raised through the credit union’s 70th Anniversary Concert which featured the legendary Rock’N Roll band, John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band, and local up and coming band, 12 O/C, and drew a sold-out crowd of 800 people at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The event was held in early June but the check to Habitat was just presented today. The credit union announced today that it will award $70 gift cards every Wednesday to a different local business through the end of the year, which combined with the gift cards awarded to concert attendees, represent 70 gift cards totaling nearly $5,000.

“Our 70th Anniversary is a year-long celebration and this $10,000 contribution is just part of the celebration. We will be celebrating in other ways, as well, that are focused not on the past but on the next 70 years of serving members and the communities. It’s a very exciting time for us as we look toward a bright future,” stated Jon Paradise, SVP at Town & Country FCU.

