BASEBALL

Nathan Hickey hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and for Portland pitchers combined on a six-hitter as the Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-1 Eastern League victory Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.

Isaac Coffey (3-0) struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. Jacob Webb, Brendan Cellucci and Robert Kwiatkowski closed out the win, with Kwiatkowski earning his first Double-A save as the Sea Dogs improved to 10-2 in the second-half standings.

BASKETBALL

PEACH JAM: Cadyen Boozer, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, scored 23 points to lead Nightrydas Elite to a 58-50 win over Maine United in the U16 championship game in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Cooper Flagg led Maine with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. His twin brother, Ace, and former Bangor High player Landon Clark each scored 12 points.

Advertisement

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary climb, while two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Woods, part of an early breakaway, caught and passed American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 meters from the summit of the Puy de Dome after his 24-year-old rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left.

Riding well behind the breakaway, Pogacar launched an attack with 1.5 kilometers left and gained eight seconds on Vingegaard, who now leads by 17 seconds going into Monday’s first rest day.

SOCCER

GERMANY: United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson will play in Germany’s top flight next season, joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds of the English Premier League.

Aaronson, 22, made 36 Premier League appearances last season for Leeds, which was relegated to the English Championship.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »