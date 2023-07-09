Lewiston’s Isaiah Harris fought to a second-place finish in the 800 meters Sunday night at the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, putting himself in position to go to the world championships in August at Budapest, Hungary.
The final result was delayed after Harris made contact with another runner during the race. Bryce Hoppel won the race with a time of 1 minute, 46.20 seconds, followed by Harris in 1:46.68 and Clayton Murphy in 1:46.82.
Neither Harris nor Murphy have achieved the world championships qualifying standard of 1:44.7, but they have until July 30 to get the standard. They also could make the U.S. team based on world ranking.
Harris, 26, is trying to qualify for the outdoor worlds for the second time. He competed in London in 2017 and was eliminated in the semifinals.
