A moderate geomagnetic storm is coming this week, and the Northern Lights will be visible in Maine – unless cloud cover spoils the event.

The National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center considers a Kp-index at 5 or greater to be geomagnetic storm. On Tuesday night and Wednesday night, a Kp-index of 5 to 6 is in the forecast.

A G1 to G2 geomagnetic storm of that level will produce minor to moderate radio issues. The aurora will be visible as far south as New York and all the way west to Idaho.

GPS interruptions are not expected unless we see a level 7 geomagnetic storm. Check the Space Weather Prediction Center website throughout the week for an updated forecast.

The most important thing for viewing the Northern Lights is a clear sky. Tuesday night looks relatively clear, but Wednesday night – when the geomagnetic storm peaks – will bring more clouds.

Going out at night, after 10 o’clock, away from city lights is the best way to see the Northern Lights – provided those pesky clouds don’t block your view.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: