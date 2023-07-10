KENNEBUNK – The annual Blueberry Festival and Crafts Fair is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Kennebunk.

The festival will feature homemade blueberry confections, crab rolls, vegan wraps, hot dogs, and homemade tangy lemon ice cream. Church volunteers have created blueberry-related products as well as the vintage jewelry table.

On the lawn, tents will host about 40 arts and crafts vendors from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Some have attended the event years and many new folks will join in. Blueberry cheese and a variety of other cheeses will be offered by West River Creamery in Vermont. Three award-winning authors will offer books for children as well as teens and adults. New products from reclaimed wood, seascapes, and modern art will be displayed by artists from around the state.

Patrons will also find embellished clothing, wood and textile items, and hand-made pottery. Original cards, natural soaps, lotions, and fragrances, are a few of the many gift items, plus seacoast glass, silver jewelry, painted glassware, hats, wooden signs, and even gifts for a favorite pet.

This year’s Blueberry Festival marks the 250th anniversary of the First Parish Church building at the top of Main Street Kennebunk.

