As the most senior member of Maine’s congressional delegation, and its sole Republican, it’s time for Sen. Susan Collins to summon up the courage to give a full-throated condemnation of Donald Trump’s reckless handling of classified documents that is alleged in his recent indictment. I worked for 35 years in the defense industry and have never seen more egregiously irresponsible handling of classified material.

Now is not the time for half measures. Former President Trump is the putative front-runner to win the Republican presidential nomination. Sen. Collins can look to a former Maine senator, Margaret Chase Smith, for precedent. Sen. Smith had the courage to confront the tactics of Sen. Joe McCarthy at the height of the “Red Scare” in 1950.

Yes, strongly condemning Trump will draw the ire of conservative media pundits and may well cost Collins reelection in 2026 – if she decides to run again. Former Rep. Liz Cheney had the courage to call out Trump for his actions in the Jan. 6 disgrace. Cheney knew speaking out would cost her the Republican primary, which she easily would have won if she remained quiet. There are some things that are more important than getting reelected.

Ever since the passing of Sen. John McCain, the Republican Party has lost its moral rudder. If McCain had lived to see Jan. 6 and Trump’s mishandling of classified material, there’s no doubt in my mind he would have delivered an excoriating verbal fusillade against Trump.

Maine’s motto is “Dirigo.” It’s time for Sen. Collins to lead.

Samuel Rosenthal

Portland

