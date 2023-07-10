Hunter Owen was hoping to be drafted a little bit sooner. Quinn McDaniel was drafted sooner than projected.

That’s the volatility of the Major League Baseball draft, which this year was considered to have one of the deepest pools of talent ever.

Owen, the 6-foot-6, 261-pound left-handed pitcher from South Portland High and Vanderbilt University was selected Monday by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round, the 106th player chosen overall. He had been ranked No. 56 by mlb.com and No. 61 by Baseball America on their respective prospects lists.

“It’s kind of an honor, you know?” said Owen, who is vacationing with his family in Jacksonville, Florida. “It’s a step in the journey to the major leagues and I’m always grateful for every opportunity presented in my life and I hope to do the best with what’s been given to me.”

McDaniel, a Marshwood High grad from Eliot and a three-year starting second baseman at the University of Maine, was picked in the fifth round by the San Francisco Giants, the 153rd overall pick. The 5-11, 180-pound McDaniel hit .354 with an on-base percentage of .513 with 16 home runs and 32 stolen bases for the Black Bears this season, starting all 53 games. Baseball America ranked McDaniel No. 241 on its list of 500 prospects, the equivalent of a middle eighth-round pick, while mlb.com did not have McDaniel in its top 250.

Owen, 21, had received a phone call from his advisor a few picks earlier that the Royals intended to select him with the 106th overall choice.

“I think everyone was equally excited when we heard the pick. My mom was crying a little bit, just because of how the journey has gone and the cool places I’ve played and the cool places I’ve been. My sisters might have been crying a little. They were a little emotional,” Owen said. “I definitely didn’t cry, but that doesn’t mean it means anything less to me.”

Owen becomes the highest drafted player who grew up in Maine since Tre Fletcher was picked in the second round (58th overall) in 2019.

Owen also continues a tradition of South Portland High pitchers who have been selected. Bill Swift was the second player chosen overall in 1984 after starring at the University of Maine. Jim Beattie (fourth round, 1975), Mike Howard (sixth round, 1975), Fred Howard (sixth round, 1976), Steve Loubier (19th round, 1987) and Charlie Furbush (fourth round, 2007) also pitched at South Portland. Swift, Beattie, Fred Howard, and Furbush reached the major leagues.

Big and athletic, Owen consistently threw his fastball in the 92-94 mile an hour range this past season at Vanderbilt, with a good curveball in the 70s and a slider, that scouts believe will be a better swing-and-miss pitch, and a developing change up.

His college career has been one of slow progress. As a freshman and sophomore he was used mostly as a relief pitcher in a limited role, pitching 16 2/3 innings and then 26 2/3 innings as a sophomore. This spring he was a once-a-week starter for the Commodores, who play in the Southeastern Conference. Owen was 4-0 with a 3.52 ERA over 64 innings, striking out 76 batters while walking 17.

As he started the season strong, including throwing a complete-game two-hitter against Mississippi, Owen’s draft stock rose rapidly and he was generally considered the top draft-eligible left-handed college pitcher, with an outside shot at being selected in the first round.

But missing four scheduled starts over the final six weeks of the regular season with shoulder soreness hurt Owen’s stock. Entering the draft, Owen was ranked No. 56 by mlb.com and No. 61 by Baseball America, meaning a late second-round pick.

Major League Baseball assigns projected signing bonus values for picks in the first 10 rounds. Teams and players can negotiate higher or lower bonuses. Owen’s approximate signing bonus value at No. 106 is $634,200. The 56th pick’s projected signing bonus is $1.47 million.

“I’m excited. If the negotiations work out and I get to sign I will definitely be excited for the opportunity,” Owen said.

Owen does have one season of eligibility remaining with Vanderbilt. Players are eligible for the draft after they have completed their junior season in college, or after they have turned 21. It is uncommon but not unprecedented for players drafted relatively high to return to college for a senior season.

After he was drafted, Owen received a congratulatory call from Nick Hamilton, the Royals’ area scout for Tennessee.

“I had talked to him in the past and I met with him in the fall, when we had scout meetings,” Owen said. “I think a good amount of teams had interest it was just a matter of who was interested the most. I’m glad they’ve given me this opportunity.”

