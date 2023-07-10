Robert A. McLaughlin, 83, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by the love of his wife, Elaine, and a host of close friends.

Bob, to all who knew him, was born July 21, 1939, in Little Falls, New York, the son of Charles James and Mary Margaret Dineen McLaughlin. Growing up in Wethersfield, Connecticut, he attended Avon Old Farms School. He enlisted in the US Army, and during his brief hitch, was posted to Paris. He then attended Bryant University in Rhode Island, class of 1963, earning a degree in finance.

He soon joined Cleveland Trust, where due to his early graying hair, became the youngest investment officer in the bank. Bob then joined Oberlin College, managing its endowment fund, followed by a 25-year career with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS). Bob had a unique skill – he could look at financial spreadsheets of investments and quickly assess trends and react accordingly. Because of his incredible abilities, in the course of his 25 years at OPERS, the investments grew into a multi-billion dollar fund.

With a strong faith background, one church could not contain his devotion to his Lord, so Bob became active in two churches. His roots were with the Catholic Church, so in Maine, he was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk and he also attended Church on the Cape in Cape Porpoise.

His keen sense of humor and love of making friends was a natural draw to many. Bob had copious interests which included cycling, gardening, baking bread, and making stone walls. Over the years, he helped many friends make stone walls to adorn their own yards and would spend hours drawing designs for gardens, Irish cottages, and even a bocce ball court which he built for his property at Lands End.

A lifelong cycling enthusiast, he rode his bike on long tours with buddies, and in his retirement, he taught spinning classes and loved watching the Tour de France even in his last days. He valued spending time with younger people, mentoring and encouraging them to be the best they could be. Known in Cape Porpoise as “Ponytail Bob,” he loved having breakfasts with close friends at the Wayfarer restaurant and would often be found there for hours at a time having passionate conversations on a variety of topics and his big laugh could easily be heard over the noisy bustle of the room.

Family was an important aspect of life to Bob. As an infant, his family started visiting Wells Beach and he continued to spend time at the family home every summer throughout his life. After an early retirement at the age of 55, he moved permanently to Wells at the age of 60 to restore the Skinner Mill, which borders Laudholm Farm, and then moved to Kennebunkport where he designed and built two different homes. He loved to travel with Elaine whenever he could, and together they saw the world.

Survivors include his wife Oleta (Elaine) Triplett of Kennebunkport, a son Jonathan McLaughlin and his wife Maryellen of Worthington, Ohio, a daughter Jennifer McLaughlin of Roslindale, Massachusetts, a sister Sara Sinclair and her husband Tom of Kennebunkport, and three grandchildren, Megan, Zachary, and Chloe McLaughlin.

A private mass will be held at St. Martha’s, Kennebunk, on July 21, 2023, which would have been Bob’s 84th birthday. A service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Church on the Cape, Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, followed by a reception at the American Legion Hall in Cape Porpoise.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: Church on the Cape, PO Box 2740, Kennebunkport, ME 04046, Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043, or the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 Route 1, No. 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Bob’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

