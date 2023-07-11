SEATTLE — Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night.

The NL won for the first time since an 8-0 victory in 2012 in Kansas City thanks to Díaz, a catcher who became the first Rockies player to win the All-Star MVP award.

Díaz, who was non-tendered by the Pirates at the end of 2019, drove a 2-2 pitch from Baltimore’s hard-throwing closer deep to left to put the NL in front. Díaz was the lone representative for Colorado in his first All-Star Game appearance.

He has nine homers this season, but hadn’t hit a long ball since June 23 against the Los Angeles Angels.

“This means a lot to me, to my family,” he said. “Being in the ASG for me is amazing.”

For most of the night, the All-Star Game was a pitchers’ duel highlighted by a couple big hits and some excellent defense.

It got nervous for the NL in the ninth. Wander Franco flied out to the warning track leading off against Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel, who issued two-out walks to Kyle Tucker and Seattle star Julio Rodríguez.

Kimbrel recovered to strike out José Ramírez to end it. Kimbrel also pitched in the previous NL win, recording two outs in 2012.

Yandy Díaz hit a solo homer in the second inning and Bo Bichette’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning gave the AL a 2-1 lead.

Boston’s Kenley Jansen pitched to one batter, striking out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end the eighth inning.

NOTES

Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. did not play in the All-Star Game after feeling tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby.

The White Sox said that Robert underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. The team said Robert felt the tightness in the calf during the opening round. Robert will be evaluated before the White Sox restart the season on Friday in Atlanta.

Robert was the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and beat Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 28-27 in the opening round. Robert lost to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the semifinals 35-22.

This was Robert’s first All-Star Game selection. He is hitting .271 with 26 homers and 51 RBI this season for the White Sox.

TORONTO CLOSER Jordan Romano left the game because of back tightness.

The 30-year-old right-hander entered for the seventh inning and retired Will Smith on a flyout. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a fly deep down the left-field line that initially was called a home run by Ryan Blakney but was reversed by replay umpire Jim Wolf in a video review.

While the review was taking place, Detroit’s Michael Lorenzen relieved.

Romano threw five pitches. The Blue Jays said Romano had left lower back tightness.

“He threw his last pitch in the bullpen before he went out there, he just felt a little tightness in his lower back, and we got to take every precaution to take care of these players,” AL Manager Dusty Baker of Houston said. “We hope that it’s nothing.”

