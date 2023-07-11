Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 7/17 6:30 p.m. Housing Diversity Study Town Hall
Tue. 7/18 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Wed. 7/19 6 p.m. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee T.M. Library
Thu. 7/20 6:30 p.m. School Building Advisory Town Hall
Thu. 7/20 7 p.m. Energy Committee Town Hall
Scarborough
Mon. 7/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 7/19 6 p.m. Community Services Advisory Workshop Community Services
Wed. 7/19 7 p.m. Town Council Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Thu. 7/20 5 p.m. Appointments Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Thu. 7/20 6 p.m. Community Services Advisory Community Services
South Portland
Mon. 7/17 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Planning/Dev. Office
Tue. 7/18 6:30 p.m. City Council Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 7/19 7:30 a.m. Bike/Pedestrian Committee Cafe 93
Wed. 7/19 4:30 p.m. Economic Dev. Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Wed. 7/19 5:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee Planning/Dev. Office
Thu. 7/20 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Planning/Dev. Office
Fri. 7/21 12:30 p.m. Board of Health Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
