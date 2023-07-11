Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  7/17  6:30 p.m.  Housing Diversity Study  Town Hall

Tue.  7/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Wed.  7/19  6 p.m.  Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Committee  T.M. Library

Thu.  7/20  6:30 p.m.  School Building Advisory  Town Hall

Thu.  7/20  7 p.m.  Energy Committee  Town Hall

Scarborough

Mon.  7/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  7/19  6 p.m.  Community Services Advisory Workshop  Community Services

Wed.  7/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Thu.  7/20  5 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Thu.  7/20  6 p.m.  Community Services Advisory  Community Services

South Portland

Mon.  7/17  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Planning/Dev. Office

Tue.  7/18  6:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom, City Hall

Wed.  7/19  7:30 a.m.  Bike/Pedestrian Committee  Cafe 93

Wed.  7/19  4:30 p.m.  Economic Dev. Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Wed.  7/19  5:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee  Planning/Dev. Office

Thu.  7/20  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Planning/Dev. Office

Fri.  7/21  12:30 p.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

