COLLEGES

The University of Maine hired former Black Bears defensive lineman Mike DeVito to football coach Jordan Stevens’ staff on Wednesday.

DeVito will serve the role of Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations.

DeVito, a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection while at UMaine, began his NFL career in 2007 as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. He spent six years in New York before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 for a three-year stint.

In his nine-year professional career, DeVito appeared in 110 games, registering 250 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

DeVito was inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

AUTO RACING

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

There are 10 nominees on the modern era ballot and five on the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two modern era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected for the Hall of Fame when the 61-person committee meets on Aug. 2.

Together, Johnson and Knaus won Cup titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson’s seven titles as a driver tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.

Joining Johnson and Knaus on the modern era ballot are former drivers Carl Edwards, Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Ricky Rudd, Harry Gant, Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Larry Phillips.

Donnie Allison, an original member of the fan-favorite Alabama Gang, will be on the pioneer ballot for the first time, along with fellow drivers AJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.

Longtime NASCAR executive Les Richter joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time after being on the Hall of Fame ballot three times before the award was created. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Natasha Howard scored 28 with 14 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale also had her first career double-double and the visiting Dallas Wings blew out the Minnesota Lynx, 107-67.

Satou Sabally, with five 3-pointers, and Teaira McCowan both had 19 points for the Wings (11-9). Ogunbowale had 16 with a career-high 11 assists.

Napheesa Collier had 11 points and Kayla McBride 10 for the Lynx (9-11), who gave up 113 points to Las Vegas on Sunday.

• Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the visiting New York Liberty (11-4) clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever (5-15), despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.

Aliyah Boston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation for Indiana, which had a chance to win its last two home games on last-second 3-point attempts. It was the rookie’s second 3 of the season.

That tied the game at 80 but the veteran Liberty pulled away in overtime as Ionescu hit two of her seven 3-pointers and the young Fever missed its last four shots.

• Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the visiting Connecticut Sun (15-5) defeated the Chicago Sky, 84-72.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5).

Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Jasper Philipsen posted his fourth stage win at this year’s Tour de France, taking his career tally to six.

There were no major changes in the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remained in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

Philipsen, who rides for Alpecin–Deceuninck, had been perfectly guided by his leadout man Mathieu van der Poel in his three previous stage wins. Left on his own this time, he perfectly timed his move and once again proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of the 180-kilometer (112 miles) Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France.

