Westbrook Strong

5K honors Rairdon

The annual Westbrook Strong 5K and Matt’s Mile sprint is set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Riverbank Park.

All proceeds go to the Matthew Rairdon Scholarship Fund. The run and scholarship are in memory of Matthew Rairdon, who was shot and killed at age 22 on Nov. 30, 2013, at his apartment on Main Street in Westbrook. The scholarship benefits students pursuing nursing at St. Joseph’s College of Maine and other medical education programs.

Rairdon was the son of Westbrook City Councilor Gary and Laurie Rairdon. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 2009, studied nursing at Saint Joseph’s and worked as an emergency room technician at Mercy Hospital in Portland.

Register online before midnight Thursday, July 13, at westbrookstrong.org. The Westbrook Strong 5K costs $30 and the Matt’s Mile sprint costs $7.50.

Donations over $47K

for Hayter children

A fund drive for the children of Brittney Cockrell and Michael Hayter, who were shot to death June 19 downtown, reached $47,085 on Monday.

An anonymous donor contributed $1,500 and Cape Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association gave $250. More than 480 donors have contributed. The goal is $250,000.

For more information or to donate, search for Mattie Belle and Mason Hayter Fund at gofundme.com.

Concerts all

over the city

Musical performances coming up are Slane, a U2 tribute band, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Vallee Square; Vacationland Ceili Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., with a suggested donation of $10-$15; and Blue Steel Express at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Riverbank Park.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 11, 1973, that Bernadette Lavigne of Bridgton Road was visiting her son, Kenneth Lavigne, in Jerome, Michigan, and she was to stop in South Windsor, Connecticut, on her return to visit another son, Wilfred Lavigne.

