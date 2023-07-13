The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) elected of Jane Carreiro, DO, as the new chair-elect of its Board of Deans in June. Dr. Carreiro is vice president of Health Affairs and dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of New England (UNE COM). She succeeds Shane Speights, DO, who became chair at the end of April.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Carreiro as chair-elect of the Board of Deans,” said Robert A. Cain, DO, AACOM president and CEO. “She has a tremendous track record of success at UNE COM and has been actively involved with AACOM and the osteopathic medical community. Her international leadership experience gives her a unique perspective on osteopathic medical education’s role and delivery around the world and will be a great asset to AACOM’s strategic planning. I look forward to working with Dr. Carreiro and continuing the strong partnership AACOM has with its board and member colleges.”

Dr. Carreiro received her medical degree from UNE COM and has been in practice for more than 20 years. She also holds a visiting faculty position at the Winer Schule fur Osteopathie in Vienna, Austria and is honorary chief of Pediatric Manual Medicine for the Deutsche Geselishaft fur Osteopathische Medizin (Germany Academy of Osteopathic Medicine). Dr. Carreiro has served as faculty and medical consultant at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University in Melbourne Australia, the European School for Osteopathy in Maidstone England, and the Osteopathic Centre for Children in London. She is Past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Osteopathic International Alliance and Past-President of the American Academy of Osteopathy.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues at AACOM, and our partners in the house of medicine, as we address the challenges facing our healthcare system, our current and future physician workforce, and most importantly, our patients,” said Dr. Carreiro.

Dr. Carreiro has contributed to many clinical texts and authored Pediatric Manual Medicine and An Osteopathic Approach to Children, both of which have been translated into multiple languages. She has received numerous awards for teaching and service including the 2015 Andrew Taylor Still Medallion of Honor.

