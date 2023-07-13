ROCKPORT — Caleb Manuel dominated the field at Samoset Resort Golf Course on Thursday, shooting 6-under par to win the Maine Amateur golf championship for the third consecutive year.

Manuel set a record for the tournament, now in its 104th year, by shooting a 13-under 200 over the three-day, 54-hole event.

The 21-year old from Topsham, who will begin his senior year on the University of Georgia golf team this fall, played a bogeyless round Thursday. Manuel eagled the par-5 fourth hole, then picked up four birdies on the back nine.

Manuel is the first player to win three consecutive Maine Amateur titles since Mark Plummer, who has a record 13 titles, won three in a row from 2000-02.

Ron Kelton finished second at 2-under 211, 11 shots behind Manuel. Tyler Baker, who began the day in second place, two strokes behind Manuel, finished third at 1-under 212.

This story will be updated.

