ROCKPORT — Caleb Manuel dominated the field at Samoset Resort Golf Course on Thursday, shooting 6-under par to win the Maine Amateur golf championship for the third consecutive year.
Manuel set a record for the tournament, now in its 104th year, by shooting a 13-under 200 over the three-day, 54-hole event.
The 21-year old from Topsham, who will begin his senior year on the University of Georgia golf team this fall, played a bogeyless round Thursday. Manuel eagled the par-5 fourth hole, then picked up four birdies on the back nine.
Manuel is the first player to win three consecutive Maine Amateur titles since Mark Plummer, who has a record 13 titles, won three in a row from 2000-02.
Ron Kelton finished second at 2-under 211, 11 shots behind Manuel. Tyler Baker, who began the day in second place, two strokes behind Manuel, finished third at 1-under 212.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.