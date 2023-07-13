Pride, personal and/or public

To the editor,

I’d like to respond to Justin Chenette’s article in the paper from the other week. Pride may be “personal” to him, but he has made it public, and denounced critics as demons who are inciting “moral panic”.

My point is not to berate or attack anyone or any group, when the gay movement has come so far, but to question the direction and motives of the Pride movement, even at risk of being labeled “extremist”, or hateful as Mr. Chenette said. (I sometimes wonder who is really hateful, and why, and maybe it’s just misplaced fear.) Perhaps our own media is pitting anyone who literally questions ANYTHING, today, as the enemy…?)] I digress.

The transgender movement is forcing the lesbian, gay and bi-community into the awkward position of supporting the following: the sexualization of children and pornographic books in schools, school boards and elected officials unconsciously allowing confusion with regard to bathrooms, genders, privacy , thereby leaving vulnerable and/or confused children open to all manner of risks … all in the name of PRIDE.

“Transitioning” is pushing children into changing their identities and their sex; the latter being many times an ireversible, disfiguring operation that can leave the patient regretful, confused and saddened to the point of suicide. Children are not capable of making good decisions on many things, let alone their sex, and we are handing out puberty blockers like candy now. We need to stop this madness, which is, unfortunately, all the rage.

Ethan Alcorn

Saco

Whose to blame?

To the Editor,

Remember when John Lennon said that the Beatles were better known than God? It was in the 60s.

Well, we now have Donald Trump. I read so many articles about him online that it’s not funny. He’s innocent until proven guilty. But …

It seems to me that when he’s criticized, the Democrats are to blame. They are said to be politically motivated. Trump blames them for all his problems with the prosecutors as he runs for President.

However, most of the Republicans claim he’s innocent of the many charges brought against him. But there are two sides to every coin. Aren’t the Republicans guilty of the same thing? They are politically motivated also.

Trump brings up Hillary Clinton and her emails. As if she’s guilty of the same thing as him and his documents. But Hillary was exonerated twice by the F.B. I. That is beside the point, though.

And about January 6th —it resembled a beer hall putsch. The militia tried to overthrow the U.S. government and install Trump as king. Isn’t there a paper-crown at some fast food restaurants available on demand?

May you live in interesting times.

Edward M. Turner

Biddeford

What does the Bible say about weapons?

To the editor,

I recently read an opinion piece in the Portland paper by a writer who goes by the religious title of Reverend. After stating her religious

credentials, she then states that the Bible implies that a Christian should never own a weapon. But what was one of Jesus’ last instructions to his disciples before he left them to be crucified? In Luke chapter 22, verse 35, Jesus warns that they will no longer have his protection so they must be prepared. He concludes by saying “ … if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” I’ve also read other opinion pieces from other supposed biblical experts stating that this statement was simply symbolic and Jesus or his disciples would never carry a weapon for self-defense. In Mathew chapter 26, verse 51, it says that one of Jesus’ disciples pull out “his sword” and tried to stop Jesus’ arrest. So where did that sword come from? Yes, Jesus did teach that we should endure some forms of persecutions such as a slap by simply turning the other cheek. But those final words from Jesus in the book of Luke indicates that the dangers Christians will face in the future may go beyond a simple slap, so they should be armed and thus prepared to defend themselves and their families.

Ted Sirois

Saco

