Saco resident, Jillian Lizotte, has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Mike Pinette of Saco 04072 was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Spring 2023 semester.

Emily Hamm of Saco graduates from Lasell University.

The following local students have been named to the Spring 2023 President’s List at Husson University: Jacob Shaw of Arundel, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in accounting program; Maryse Dushime of Biddeford, Maine is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in business and professional studies program; Joanna Ingabire of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in psychology program; Leslie Nyambo of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program; M.B. Sloat of Biddeford, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in psychology program; Dylan Anderson of Dayton, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in video/film production program; Andrew R. Cote of Saco, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in elementary education program; and Brendon McDonald of Saco, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in communications technology with a concentration in video production program.

Emily Hamm of Saco graduated Summa Cum Laude from Lasell University with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

The University of Tampa honored 2,007 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Aliyah Bureau of Old Orchard Beach, a Sophomore majoring in Public Health-PRE; and Holiday Adams of Arundel, a Sophomore majoring in Allied Health BS.

Alvernia University Cmty Srvc Econ Ldr major Brandon Daigle of Biddeford, is one of 202 Alvernia University student-athletes who were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Academic Honor Roll, and an additional 38 athletes on non-MAC competing teams earned a 3.20 GPA, during the 2022-23 academic year. Daigle is among 91 Winter Student-Athletes, 111 Spring Student-Athletes, and 38 athletes across Club Men’s Ice Hockey, Women’s Equestrian, Esports, and Spirit Team earning a 3.20 GPA during the entire academic year to earn honor roll honors.

Local students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year. The following local students made the list: Claire Carew of Biddeford, Class of 2023; Haylee Hinkle of Old Orchard Beach, Class of 2023; and Grace Toshach of Arundel, Class of 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: