On July 11, the Gorham Town Council voted to reduce the school budget by $2.9 million. As a taxpayer, citizen, parent and educator, I think this reduction is shortsighted and will have catastrophic consequences for our students and educators. I serve on the Gorham School Committee and participated in the discussion and decision-making process related to these reductions, but I only speak for myself and do not represent the views of the School Committee as a whole.

What do these reductions actually do? They effectively eliminate clubs and after school activities at the middle school and high school. Middle school athletics will not be offered, and high school athletics shift to a pay-to-play model. Foreign language, technology and health course offerings will be reduced at the high school. K-5 classrooms will shift to the maximum number of students. Supply budgets will be tighter than ever. Late buses will not be available at the middle and high schools. These reductions and eliminations will have an effect on students across the district; however, the impact will continue to be greatest for our struggling and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nicki Hudson is a member of the Gorham School Committee. This column reflects her views and does not speak on behalf of the School Committee.

The $2.9 million reduction highlights the issue of equity in public education and within our community. Students who have the means will continue to play sports through travel teams and the pay-to-play high school model. Students will rely on their parents for transportation, which is an added burden for working parents. As class sizes grow at the elementary level, private tutoring will be an option for some (but definitely not all) struggling students. Middle and high school students who need extra help will be able to stay after school, but only if they can provide their own transportation.

While the financial burden may fall on families, we are also at risk of losing or disenfranchising some of our struggling learners. We all know students who show up and work hard in order to access clubs, activities and athletics – what happens to those students now? What about students who are planning to use their skills as an athlete, thespian or club member to earn scholarships for college?

There is no doubt in my mind that these decisions will have an impact on the quality of education and services provided in Gorham for years to come. We continue to ask our school staff to “get creative” and “do more with less”; however, we reach a point where that simply is not feasible. The needs of students across the state of Maine are growing, Gorham is no different. A reduction of this magnitude attempts to reduce taxes at the expense of our students. In my opinion, the Town Council’s reduction was careless and vindictive. There was little consideration or curiosity about the impact on our students, which is unacceptable. The Town Council does not determine what stays in the budget or what is removed, but it must recognize the fact that a $2.9 million reduction will have a direct impact on our students.

I will be voting “no” on the school budget and will let the Town Council know why I do not support their school budget. I encourage other members of the Gorham community to share their thoughts with the Town Council, make sure your neighbors are informed about the upcoming vote, and vote on the school budget on July 25.

