SACO — New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland presented several awards at their annual Employee Appreciation celebration held on June 7.

Abigail Pease of Saco received the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse (CRRN) of the Year award. This award, chosen by the hospital staff, honors a nurse who best exemplifies the nursing standard of care for clinical expertise, a caring manner, and excellent patient care. Abi joined NERHP as a new graduate nurse in 2019, and from day one, she has shown natural leadership ability and the motivation to grow her clinical skills. Since then, she has learned the roles of Nurse Preceptor, Charge Nurse, Admission Nurse, and Wound Care Nurse. She has become an expert in rehab, earning her CRRN this past year. Throughout it all, she has maintained a positive attitude, a focus on teamwork, and the momentum to keep growing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: