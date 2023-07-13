If you remember, earlier this year we voted on the first part of the state budget – the continuing services budget – which prevented a government shutdown and ensured that we fulfilled the bipartisan commitments that we made in the 130th Legislature. The first part funded historic investments, paid the bills, ensured the operation of state government, and provided the stability, transparency and leadership that Mainers expect from their elected officials in Augusta. After the Fourth of July holiday, my colleagues and I returned to the State House so that we could vote on the second part of the biennial budget. On Thursday, July 6, the Maine Senate enacted a responsible budget that makes transformational investments in child care, housing and food security. I want provide an overview of some of these investments.

To start, the second part of the biennial budget includes investments in child care and children’s health. It expands access to child care by doubling the child care provider stipend from $200 to $400, and it expands eligibility for the Child Care Affordability Program. The budget allocates funding to launch Maine’s first-ever Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, making Maine the 17th state to offer PFML to its working families who need to take care of their sick loved ones or spend time with their newborns. Turning to children’s health, the budget invests in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which will waive premiums and expand eligibility for the Medicaid expansion population. I am also very proud of the funds for special schools that will provide bridge payments to allow Child Development Services to enroll children with disabilities in preschool programs and the funds for High Fidelity Wraparound Services, which will provide coordinated community services, training, and support for children with behavioral health needs.

As for housing, I know that Mainers across the district – and the state – are struggling to find affordable housing. The second part of the budget establishes the Housing First Program. This program will provide permanent housing to people who have been chronically unhoused and unsheltered. The budget also provides funding to prevent student homelessness and funding to support MaineHousing’s shelter operations. For rural Mainers, the budget includes $35 million to help create new rental properties of five to eighteen units. I am also excited for the funds that will help the Asylum Seeker Transitional Housing Program in Saco. For the 131st Legislature, housing is a top priority, and this budget reflects this priority. Whether it’s the cold of winter or the heat of summer, everyone needs a safe, stable and affordable home to live in and a roof over their heads.

I’d finally like to highlight the investments in the social safety net and food security. The budget will streamline income verification requests for assistance programs so that Mainers who need assistance can more easily access the programs and services that they are eligible for. It also includes funds for the state-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Many Mainers experienced reductions in their SNAP benefits after the federal government ended pandemic-era relief programs. The budget creates a food hub capital investment grant that will result in up to 10,000 prepared meals per day for unhoused, sheltered, and food-insecure Mainers. I am glad that the budget also includes $5 million for Meals on Wheels, which is a critical program for older Mainers.

Like I said in the beginning, this column describes just a few of the initiatives and proposals in the part two of the biennial budget. If you have any questions about these items, or others that I haven’t discussed, please contact me. You can call my legislative office at (207) 287-1515 or send me an email at [email protected]

