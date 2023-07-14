‘All-of-the-above’ approach would best counter gun violence

Like many Mainers, I grew up learning to hunt and shoot and to handle guns responsibly. I took gun safety very seriously then and, given the long-standing rise in gun violence, I take it even more seriously today.

When people talk of gun safety today, hunting, target shooting and gun ownership are seldom, if ever, really at issue. At issue is the proliferation in the sale and violent misuse of non-hunting guns and magazines and the counterproductive weakening and rejection of laws designed to reduce gun violence.



While I would never support denying responsible, law-abiding citizens their right to own a gun, I do support markedly strengthening our nation’s gun safety laws and regulations. Gun violence is on the rise throughout the United States, and appallingly, since 2020, it has surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for American children.

The fact that the U.S. House and Senate have done little over the past 30 years to address gun violence is unconscionable. Everything that can be done – from expanded mental health services, stricter gun crime sentencing, and increased community policing to waiting periods, universal background checks, and assault weapons bans – should be done to reduce gun related deaths, injuries, and crime in the United States. Most Americans agree. To continue to do less is unacceptable.



David Costello,

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate,

Brunswick

Cluster bombs to Ukraine

I noticed the front-page commentary about the U.S. sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.



Cluster munitions/bombs were banned years ago, though the U.S. is the only nation NOT to sign this ban. While in naval aviation, my squadron dropped large numbers of cluster bombs/munitions in Vietnam.



It might seem as if during war, anything goes. Well, cluster bombs also do not discriminate who or what they destroy. We should have rethought our policies more humanely decades ago!



Joseph Ciarrocca,

Brunswick

Preparing students for trades

Here at Goodwin Chevrolet and Mazda we are proud of our strong, long-standing partnership with Region 10 Technical High School and its students and welcome the new opportunity to work with them and Educate Maine on Maine’s only Automotive Technician I registered apprenticeship program.



It is energizing to be part of the creation of this new program that gives local students exciting and meaningful experiential learning opportunities to explore their futures and build the skillsets needed to successfully join our workforce and support our local and state economies.



We are excited that Region 10 connected us with Educate Maine to help create our registered apprenticeship program. We believe there are additional opportunities for expansion to other occupations at Goodwin and employers in the region. With new apprenticeship opportunities in our business and beyond, more students will now see clear career paths right here in our community that offer them paid on-the-job training and industry-recognized credentials. We have the added benefit of being able to establish early relationships with these apprentices as prospective long-term employees.

In addition, this apprenticeship program will open the door for a certified pre-apprenticeship in automotive technology at Region 10 that will allow students with relevant experiences in high school to receive credit and advantages towards a future apprenticeship.



We are pleased to be part of the effort to help Maine achieve our educational attainment goal that 60% of adults have a credential of value by 2025.



Chris Moore

Goodwin Chevrolet and Mazda,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: