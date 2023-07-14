The Scarborough Public Library has been awarded a 2023 AARP Community Challenge Grant. The local library is one of 310 grantees chosen out of over 3,600 from across the United States. The Community Challenge Grant funds quick-action projects to create equity and more livable communities throughout the country.

The library plans to use the grant to improve a network of walking paths throughout the Scarborough municipal campus. The library hopes to provide a safe place and programs for people of all ages to exercise and socialize outdoors. The funds will add benches and distance markers on “The Green Trail.” The library has created the trail that runs through the municipal campus.

The Green Trail is composed of two trails; a shorter one that loops around Wentworth School and a longer one that goes around the park.

The grant follows a walking series the library and Age-Friendly Scarborough started in the spring. The walking series is intended for all ages, and sign-ups are still available through July 31.

“We wanted to have a walking group as a wellness initiative and as a way to build friendships and community,” said Elsa Rowe, community engagement manager at the library. “I was particularly interested since I am new to the Scarborough community and I wanted to get to know some people and find out what sort of events they’d like from the library. It has been wonderful from that standpoint.”

“However, she said, “there have been a few times where a place to rest along the route would have been really helpful — moments when one or two people felt like they needed to turn back. If there was a place to sit and rest for a moment, or a place to wait for the group to circle back to them, then that is more inclusive and doesn’t leave anyone left walking back alone. We also thought that part of the joy of walking with others is taking a moment to stop, drink some water, and chat. We do have a walker at the library that can be used as a seat, but it has been my experience that people are reluctant to use that if they don’t already use a walker. We need some seating options that don’t make anyone feel ‘old.’ We all need to sit sometimes.”

Rowe also said the library hopes the benches will serve as gathering spots people of all ages to socialize.

The fund will be used for this project over the summer and fall.

“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Scarborough Public Library for this project,” said Rowe.

