Route 1 traffic signals in Scarborough are being upgraded in a phased approach to improve traffic flow. Most recently, new adaptive traffic signals have been installed along Route 1 from Municipal Drive to the 701 Connector by the Maine Medical Center campus. The upgrade goes into effect in mid-July.

An adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) differs from more traditional traffic signals in that they are able to detect and adjust in real-time to traffic flow and demand. It is designed to intelligently respond to driver patterns and service signals most efficiently based on traffic demand. The system uses radar to monitor traffic volume and artificial intelligence, which provides real-time data to respond to traffic conditions. The upgraded technology allows traffic lights to better handle changing volumes of traffic, as the system is able to detect where vehicles are and adjust green light time based on volume. Previously the system was based on a set time-of-day plan. Commuters should expect less unnecessary wait time at signals and smoother travel along the Route 1 corridor with fewer stops at red lights.

This project has been a partnership between the Town of Scarborough and the Downs developers as required by the Down’s Traffic Movement Plan with the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT). The size of the development project at the Downs has necessitated the developers to obtain approval from the Maine DOT and the Scarborough Planning Board and to make comprehensive off-site transportation improvements to support the traffic demands that result from increased development.

Traffic signal operations are a top priority for the Town of Scarborough. Not only do well-coordinated traffic signals increase safety along our streets, but they also improve travel efficiency, cut down on red-light delays, and save motorists time and fuel. This latest signal upgrade comes a few years after the installation of adaptive traffic controls at three Dunstan corner intersections in 2019. The project has been a great success, resulting in a 24 percent reduction in wait and travel times. There will be one final phase of adaptive traffic signals installed on Route 1 next year.

Once it has adjusted to traffic patterns, the new adaptive signals from Oak Hill to the Connector should have a noticeable impact to commuters through that area. Please be aware that the signals serve based on demand; the system is designed to give green lights to the lanes that need them and then move to where the system sees the next-highest demand only for the amount of time they need. This means that the lights may turn green in an unpredictable fashion that is different from the familiar cycle-based pattern. It also means that the lights may change more quickly than expected. Rest assured that the system respects the mandated minimum times for green and yellow lights and ensures an all-red period when lights are changing.

Questions? Contact Public Works at [email protected] or 207.730.4400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: