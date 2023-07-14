As one more way to fulfill its mission to share Scarborough’s rich history, the Scarborough Historical Society is offering a representative to present one of four possible programs to other groups in the area. In an effort to make people more aware of our exciting heritage, the SHS is sending Linda Snow McLoon to present programs to various organizations. This offering is free of charge, but donations to the historical society will be appreciated.

The programs that are available include:

1. Early Tourism in Scarborough – This program takes a look at the early summer hotels in Scarborough that attracted tourists, their proprietors, the modes of transportation that brought visitors here, and the factors that caused the razing of most of the early hotels.

2. Portrait of a Family through their 19th Century Letters – The lives of various siblings of the Googins family are described through letters to their brother, William Hayes Googins.

3. Like Father, Like Sons: A Scarborough Family in the Revolutionary War – This program tells the Burbank’s fascinating story of their service in the American Revolution, including being captured by the British, dining with General Washington, and playing a role in the traitor Benedict Arnold’s defection.

4. The Roadside Cabins of Scarborough -– After cars became the vehicle of choice in the 1920s, a whole new type of lodging came about: the roadside cabin. This program looks at the large number of these businesses that popped up in Scarborough.

For a club or organization to request one of these programs, contact the Scarborough Historical Society at 885-9997 or [email protected]

