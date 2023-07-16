MARKY AXELSEN, Junior – Baseball

• Underclassmen All-Star

* WMC All-Star, first-team

* Captain

No opposing pitcher wanted to see Axelsen stride to the plate in a big spot as he more often than not came up with booming hits at key times, helping Greely reach the Class B South semifinals.

Axelsen made his mark as a pitcher and hitter as a freshman, then made the All-Conference team as a sophomore after hitting .453 with 29 hits, 26 runs scored, four home runs and 21 runs batted in.

This spring, Axelsen was pitched around regularly, walking a dozen times and being plunked with pitches on four other occasions, but he still managed to bat .446, driving in 15 runs and scoring 18 himself. Of his 25 hits, eight were doubles and two left the park, including a key home run in an upset victory over Wells in the regional quarterfinals.

The best part for the Rangers is that Axelsen isn’t done yet. His bat returns next spring, likely mightier than ever, and that means his team will be primed for another deep postseason run.

Coach Derek Soule’s comment: “ Marky is one of the most enjoyable players to coach I have ever experienced. Marky has an incredible work ethic, he is respectful to everyone and just always has good positive energy and vibe.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Zach Johnston (baseball)

* 2021 Brady Nolin (baseball)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Jackson Williams (lacrosse)

• 2018 Will Neleski (baseball)

• 2017 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

• 2016 Ryan Twitchell (baseball)

• 2015 Will Bryant (baseball)

• 2014 Connor Russell (baseball)

• 2013 Bailey Train (baseball)

• 2012 Jonah Normandeau (baseball)

• 2011 Mike Leeman (baseball)

• 2010 Mark McCauley (track)

• 2009 Sam Stauber (baseball)

• 2008 Eric Thompson (lacrosse)

• 2007 Caleb Jordan (baseball)

• 2006 Sam Green (baseball)

• 2005 Chris Martin (baseball)

• 2004 Ben True (track)

• 2003 Ryan Copp (baseball)

• 2002 Brent Lemieux (baseball)

CHARLOTTE TAYLOR, Senior – Lacrosse

• All-American, All-Academic

* WMC All-Conference, first-team

• WMC All-Academic team

• Captain

Simply put, Taylor was on the very short list of the finest players in the state this season and her dominance in all facets helped Greely roll to a repeat Class B state title.

Taylor missed out on her freshman season, but helped the Rangers reach the state final as a sophomore, then played a pivotal role on a breakthrough championship team her junior season, as she was named a first-team league all-star.

This season, Taylor did it all, dominating in the draw circle, be the focus of opposing defenses while still scoring with abandon, scoring 57 times, while adding 44 assists. Taylor also collected 64 ground balls and forced 49 turnovers. She “only” scored once in the state game victory over Brunswick, but she assisted on three other goals while winning 12 of 17 draws.

“I’m so proud of us,” Taylor said, after the state game. “I think our grade left the program better than we found it. That’s a really good feeling as a senior.”

Taylor will play next year at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Coach Becca Koelker’s comment: “Charlotte did so much for us. She’s so unselfish. She didn’t need to score goals. She’ll impact the game no matter what. I’ve never coached that kind of player. She was like having another coach on the field. Her lax IQ is better than mine. She’s so smart on both sides of the field. She has worked hard to study the game and improve her skills and fitness so that she can make in-game adjustments and come up with big plays when we need them. She’s special.”

Previous winners:

• 2022 Carley Ferentz (lacrosse)

* 2021 Sam Goldburg (lacrosse)

• 2020 No season

• 2019 Marin Provencher (track)

• 2018 Kelsey Currier (softball)

• 2017 Kathryn Paré (tennis)

• 2016 Kelsey Currier (softball)

• 2015 Alyssa Coyne (track)

• 2014 Kirstin Sandreuter (track)

• 2013 Danielle Cimino (softball)

• 2012 Audrey Parolin (lacrosse)

• 2011 Katherine Harrington (track)

• 2010 Marika Stayte (softball)

• 2009 Liza LePage (track)

• 2008 Kate Otley (lacrosse)

• 2007 Becky O’Brien (track)

• 2006 Lauren Kinney (tennis)

• 2005 Molly Hamel (lacrosse)

• 2004 Kate Mason (track)

• 2003 Sara Dimick (lacrosse)

• 2002 Sarah Bennis (softball)

