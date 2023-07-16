CUMBERLAND – Christopher J. Littlefield, 71, of Prince Street, died unexpectedly at his home on July 10, 2023 of natural causes.

Born on a Christmas day in 1951 in Portland, the son of the late George W. and Kathryn A. (Cook) Littlefield. Chris attended local schools, graduating from Cheverus High School in the class of 1970 and then earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Chris was a man who loved life – and it loved him right back. He was a dedicated worker at the State of Maine, where he served as a Regional Supervisor until his retirement in 2013. But work was just a small part of his life. Chris was a man of many interests. He was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Boston/New England teams, and could often be found cheering them on from his favorite armchair. He was also a loyal member of the Val Halla Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing. When he wasn’t on the links, Chris could be found tending to his beloved vegetable, flower, and herb gardens or challenging himself with a crossword or sudoku puzzle. His love for family was paramount, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Christopher leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving wife of many years, Linda Littlefield of Cumberland; his devoted daughter, Rebecca Littlefield and her soon-to-be husband, Seth Katzman of Marblehead, Mass.; his cherished siblings Mary (David) Chick of Portland, Patricia Littlefield of Portland, and Donald (Lindsay Sirois) Littlefield of Portland; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Chris’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. To view Christopher’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Chris’s memory to:

Val Halla Scholarship Fund,

60 Val Halla Rd.,

Cumberland, ME 04021

